The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a Kentucky woman, Diane Duffy.

The Department say Duffy was last known to be driving a silver 2010 Kia Rio bearing a Ky tag 236LGR. She was last seen wearing a red cardigan with a red and white striped sweater.

If you see Diane, call 9-1-1 or contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.