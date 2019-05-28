Golden Alert issued for missing Butler County man

The Butler County Sheriff's Department, along with Butler County Emergency Management have issued a Golden Alert for 78-year-old Bobby Jo Chaney.

Chaney was last seen on Friday, May 24 at his home on Silver City Huntsville Road in Butler County.

Officials say Chaney was possibly going to attend an Amish sale in the Lewisburg area of Logan County on Saturday. His vehicle was found in the Beechland Quality Road area of Logan County, but Chaney is still missing.

If you have any information about where Mr. Chaney might be, please call the Butler County Sheriff's Department at 270-526-3676.