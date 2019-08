The Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes is debuting a new show at the start of September.

"Habitat Earth" will focus on the inter-connectivity of life on the blue planet, according to a press release.

The debut show begins at 2 p.m. with subsequent showings throughout the week.

The Planetarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. More information about admission prices and showings is available at their website.