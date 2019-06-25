Goodbye Rains, Hello Heat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms have diminished as a cold front as cleared the region. Tuesday should be our first rain-free day in 10 days! We'll have mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures with humidity levels a bit lower. By Wednesday, south winds will send more humid air back into the region. This combined with daytime heating may trigger some isolated, late-day showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. Not everyone sees rain everyday, however. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs climbing to near 90° by Wednesday and staying there through the weekend and into the Independence Day holiday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 85, Low 62, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and More Humid

High 90, Low 69, winds SE-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams