Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky has the largest increase of positive tests to date

Thursday Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has had the largest increase of positive tests in a single day. Kentucky now has a total of 248 cases of COVID-19, of that total 50 positive tests were from Thursday.

“The next two to three weeks are going to be critical, this is the time that we do everything we can through social distancing and being healthy at home to flatten the curve," said Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky had its first case of someone testing positive in a nursing home. The Perry County nursing home resident has been removed from the home.

Beshear is encouraging everyone to follow through with social distancing and said that he informed county judges and mayors to observe parks and if there isn’t social distancing then they have to be shut down.

Gov. Beshear is also encouraging everyone to go out to their mailbox and fill out their census. He said this will help us all after this is all over.

The governor announced they are now reactivating expired licenses of healthcare workers and law enforcement.