Gov. Andy Beshear announces 35 new cases of COVID-19; total of 198 in Kentucky

According to Gov. Beshear as of Wednesday, there are 35 new positive cases in Kentucky, bringing the total to 198 cases. Beshear said that there are fewer new cases today than there was yesterday and this is good news.

Included in the 35 new cases is a new case in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases in Warren to 9.

There was also the 5th death from the virus; a 75-year-old man.

Gov. Beshear wants Kentuckians to continue to stay home and he even noted these next two to three weeks are critical.

"These next two weeks are about us," said Beshear,

Beshear also said that even though grocery stores are open they are not a place to hang out just because you want to be around people, but only go when you have to.

According to Beshear, they had their first case of someone who went on vacation for spring break and came back to Kentucky with COVID-19.

Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack M.D. announced that college students who went on spring break should self-quarantine for 14 days in case they had come into contact with the virus.

Stack also mentioned to not have group play dates with your children.

Beshear also brought to attention that as of today anyone who had lost their job due to quarantine and social distancing now qualifies for unemployment. If you have already applied for unemployment you are fine, if you haven't applied yet to follow the schedule on the website to apply.

The first drive-thru testing facility is now in the works. It will be at a single location testing specific individuals. If this concept works they will open up more next week. They plan to announce a partnership in full tomorrow.

Gov. Beshear also suspended evictions in the state of Kentucky.

Beshear also noted there will be an increase of law enforcement in the next few weeks but ensured it was nothing to worry about. Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will begin providing augmentation and presence support to hospitals across the state. Starting Thursday, March 26, these Guardsmen will report to several of the local hospitals throughout the Louisville region to provide that support. Service members will be assigned to additional hospitals throughout the state in the coming days.

Wednesday in his good news roundup, Gov. Beshear mentioned Bowling Green Independent Schools for donating supplies to The Medical Center.