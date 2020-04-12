Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 134 new cases Sunday

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 update Sunday. Beshear confirmed 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,963. 3 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the death total to 97.

"On Easter Sunday, I'd hoped we would not have to report any deaths today, or any day for that matter," Beshear said.

25,866 people have been tested overall across the state. In total, 667 people have been hospitalized and 289 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 256 people admitted to the ICU and there are 136 people currently in the ICU. 607 people have recovered throughout the state.

Beshear says he wanted to keep the briefing short Sunday so families could spend time with one another on Easter Sunday. He spent the beginning of the press conference sharing how pictures of Kentuckians celebrating Easter with their family and friends.

"We are in the critical weeks here in Kentucky," said Beshear.. "We are flattening that curve, but we are not done."

Governor Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger to expand testing across the state.

Testing will begin in Frankfort, Monday through Thursday, with the ability to test up to 250 people each day for those who fall under the Tier 1 and Tier 2 guidelines.

"Kroger is partnering with the Commonwealth to complete 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. We'll almost double our numbers. The medical staff, PPE, and sign up portal. The state is partnering with UPS and Gravity for testing with a 48-hour turnaround," Beshear said.

