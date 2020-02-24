Kentucky governor taking nominations for higher ed boards

Gov. Andy Beshear is taking nominations to Kentucky university boards and other higher education boards.

Vacancies will be considered during the Governor's Post-secondary Education Nominating Committee's next meeting.

Boards include the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville boards of trustees; boards of regents at Western Kentucky University, Kentucky State, Murray State, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State; and many more positions.

Applicants can apply online or call the governor's office. The deadline is Feb. 29.

