Gov. Andy Beshear to give his first State of the Commonwealth speech

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his first State of the Commonwealth speech to lawmakers and a statewide television audience.

The speech in the House chambers will be broadcast on Kentucky Educational Television. House and Senate members will convene at 7 p.m. EST for the speech.

The Democratic governor will outline some of his top priorities to the Republican-dominated legislature. This year's legislative session will continue until mid-April.

The Tuesday evening event is the first of two major speeches the governor will deliver to lawmakers this month. Beshear will present his budget plans to lawmakers in late January.