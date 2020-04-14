Gov. Beshear: 2,210 total COVID-19 cases, 115 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear started Tuesday's coronavirus update like he has many times before by repeating what has become like a mantra for so many Kentuckians: "We are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together."

Beshear showed a social media post by Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon, saying before the outbreak he and Buchanon may have been in opposition to one another politically, but now they're Americans fighting the virus.

Warren County Regional Justice Center and County Courthouse light the buildings as part of #TeamKentucky to honor the Ky Lives lost, & as reminder us all to help stop the spread of the Covid19, and that We are going to make it through this Together

@GovernorAndyBeshear pic.twitter.com/WyZUF4D42b — Mike Buchanon (@MikeBuchanon) April 7, 2020

The governor said COVID-19 was all around the commonwealth and in every county whether cases were reported or not. He said cases were on the way up and not on the way back down. Beshear said the decision to open the government back up was a public health decision.

The governor said Kroger had tested 178 people Tuesday, that number up from Monday with the goal ultimately being 250 tests per day. He said the next Kroger testing site would open in Kenton County Wednesday for four days with a goal to complete 1,000 tests. Beshear said there would be more testing sites announced Thursday.

Beshear showed a graphic with the amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on hand, but said it wasn't enough. According to the graphic, Kentucky had 4.2 million gloves, 355,000 surgical masks, over 153,000 face shields, 37,000 gowns, over 279,000 respirator masks and over 5,000 coveralls.

Gov. Beshear said there was a total of 177 new cases Tuesday for a total of 2,210 and 11 new deaths for a total of 115.

Among the deaths was the first reported healthcare worker, 50-year-old Pamela Hughes, who worked at Summit Manor Nursing home in Adair County.

Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor confirms the loss of one of its most valued and dedicated staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away Monday.

“Pamela L. Hughes made a tremendous impact at Summit Manor as a Medication Aide and CNA since 1988,” said Steven Cook, Regional Vice President of Signature HealthCARE, Bourbon Trail Region. “Her loyalty and dependability shined as bright as the smile she always had serving our residents. She had an infectious positive attitude. Pam was a mother and had a number of nieces and nephews who she treated like her own children. She gave that same love to our residents and they adored her.”

“Pam dedicated her life to caring for others,” said Margaret Jones, an LPN at Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor. “Whether it be her patients, co-workers, or family, she strived to help however she could. She faithfully worked at Summit Manor for 32 years, rarely ever calling in sick. We all will fondly remember her beautiful smile and generous nature.”

"At Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor, the care, dedication and relentless commitment of our staff, for every resident, and for each other, comes from a deep calling to put others above themselves, and a compassion that grows from a strong relationship that transforms into a family. Our pledge, as a long-term care facility, is to protect our residents through a courageous spirit that sparks the hearts, loyalty and love of our staff. Their calling as healthcare providers goes beyond a job, and Pam, one of our family, was no exception. All of our staff means the world to us, and this loss is nothing short of devastating for us all. But it also gives us the continued resolve, in Pam’s honor, to remain stronger than ever and fight this viral enemy that changes, and affects all of us, every day.

“Pam will be greatly missed by her family at Summit Manor and the impact that she made on her residents and peers will be forever remembered,” said Cook.

"In this very difficult time, Signature HealthCARE of Summit Manor asks that you keep Pam Hughes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as their loss is the greatest of all. We also ask for your respect and compassion for our residents, staff and facility at this time."