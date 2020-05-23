Gov. Beshear: Be Safe this Memorial Day Weekend

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward.”

This week, the Governor constantly reminded Kentuckians to be safe while they take time to honor those who have sacrificed much for our country. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently and covering food and individually wrapping plates.

As of 5 p.m. May 23, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 8,571 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 148 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.

Fortunately, Gov. Beshear reported no new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus remains 391.

“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.