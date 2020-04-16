Gov. Beshear Expands Testing, Regional Partnership

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the expansion of a multi-state economic planning cooperative and new drive-through testing locations in the fight against COVID-19.

Just yesterday, the Governor announced he was working with Govs. Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Mike DeWine of Ohio. Now four more governors – Tony Evers of Wisconsin, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – are joining forces to closely coordinate plans to reopen the regional economies when the time is right.

“This is making sure that we are working with our neighbors and doing the right thing by our neighbors,” Gov. Beshear said. “While I always say we are in this together as Kentucky, we are now in this with some other states to make sure we are working together in our steps to phase in different parts of our economy.”

The Governor stressed that each leader ultimately would decide what is best for their state, but said the coordination will prevent new outbreaks of the coronavirus and would provide stability for business owners.

“While it will be the decision of each individual state the steps they take, this is going to help us both on the public health side and making sure that while it will be in a phased-in approach as we are opening up our economy we do it in a way where we can have that symbiotic bump,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear also announced an expansion of the state’s partnership with Kroger to provide drive-through testing.

Testing has been under way this week in Franklin and Kenton counties. The Governor said four new sites would come online next week, in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.

“This is making sure we can serve all parts of the state,” he said. “We are one Kentucky, we are Team Kentucky and we’re making sure now that we can test in all of Kentucky.”

Testing at the new sites will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For location details or to register for a test, visit KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING.

“Kroger is committed to expanding our drive-through testing sites in other locations to provide this vital need to increase the health and wellness directly in our communities,” said Meegan Brown, National Health and Wellness TLC Director of Kroger Health.

Those eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to coronavirus; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The testing is done free of charge. The overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

Gov. Beshear announced the opening of state facilities to house people ill with or who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Initially, the shelters will be available at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland state parks.

The program is a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and local health departments, the Kentucky Department of Parks, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Kentucky National Guard and volunteer medical staff.

The facilities will be made available to patients or guests who can care for themselves with minimal medical intervention.

“These are not places we are going to put people who need significant care and significant monitoring,” Beshear said.

The shelters are being made available for people who need to be isolated but lack their own homes, cannot self-isolate within their homes or live with people at heightened risk of contracting the virus.

“Sometimes people don’t have a home or a home where they can be isolated from others,” Gov. Beshear said. “This provides an opportunity for a person to have a place to go so we are not spreading the virus.”

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.