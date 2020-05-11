Gov. Beshear Urges Kentuckians to Get Tested for COVID-19.

Western Kentucky Regional drive-through sites offering free testing.

Visit the Governor’s Facebook page to watch today’s news conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 11, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to take advantage of free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, and Murray.

“To open Kentucky safely, we need testing and more Kentuckians to sign up to get tested,” Gov. Beshear said. “Right now, we have the capacity to do 30,000 tests weekly. A big part of being healthy at work is being able to be tested. Do your part and sign up today.”

The drive-through testing is in partnership with the Christian County Health Department, the Zip Clinic, and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The Christian County Health Department testing location is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Green River District Health Department is open Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Zip Clinic locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on various days.

The Murray-Calloway County Regional Hospital is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locations in Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Bowling Green are available to everyone requesting a test and do not require a doctor’s recommendation; the location at Murray is testing those experiencing symptoms. You can register for a test onsite in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, by calling ahead in Murray and online in Owensboro. For more information, please visit governor.ky.gov.

In addition to free drive-through testing, last week, Gov. Beshear announced a new partnership with First Care Clinics to expand testing as businesses, government, and houses of worship reopen.

First Care Clinics can now provide COVID-19 tests at 13 locations seven days a week across the state, at no cost to employees or their employers. Kentuckians can schedule a test online.

First Care accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurance plans. Most plans have waived copays, so First Care will not collect anything from insured or uninsured patients being tested for COVID-19 at the time of the visit.

A new partnership with Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory is able to provide testing throughout Kentucky and in a variety of locations. The lab runs two drive-through testing sites in Bullitt and Johnson counties, as well. To contact Bluewater Diagnostics about testing options, call 502-538-2980 or email cs@bluewaterdxlab.com.

Additional testing partners

Gov. Beshear said there are now more than 70 testing locations, offered through a variety of partners across the state. Each location outside of the drive-through testing offered by the state may have different testing eligibility requirements and costs. To explore all the COVID-19 testing locations, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

More information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook .

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at tinyurl.com/kygovespanol (Spanish) and tinyurl.com/kygovtranslations (more than 20 additional languages).