Gov. Beshear announces at least 20 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Sunday, March 15 there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky according to Gov. Beshear.

"We are going to be okay, we have to stay calm," said Governer Andy Beshear.

The two new cases come from Jefferson and Clark Counties.

Beshear mentioned an individual that tested positive in Louisville was attending a conference that he was also at. Gov. Beshear did take a COVID-19 test and his test was found to be negative.

One individual that has tested positive is still in 'bad shape' the patient has still yet to be identified.