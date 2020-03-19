Gov. Beshear confirms COVID-19 case in Christian County; announces second death related to COVID-19 in Kentucky

Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state of Kentucky has had its second death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a 64-year-old male from Jefferson County.

Beshear announced he believes there are now 47 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky. This includes a 6-year-old who tested positive from Jefferson County.

The first COVID-19 positive case was also confirmed in Christian County. The patient is a 61-year-old woman.

There are now a total of eight labs in the state that are able to test for the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear also clarified that all social gatherings must be canceled.

