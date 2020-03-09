Governor Beshear announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus cases in Kentucky Monday evening.

The governor says there are two new confirmed cases in Kentucky. One in Fayette County and another in Harrison County. That brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to six: three cases in Harrison County, two cases in Fayette County and one case in Jefferson County.

There's now a hotline for Kentuckians to call regarding concerns and questions about COVID-19. The hotline can be called at 800-722-5725.

