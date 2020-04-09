Gov. Beshear confirms 134 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 6 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear started Thursday's update on COVID-19 in Kentucky by making a now familiar statement: "We are going to get through this and we are going to get through this together."

The governor discussed the upcoming Easter holiday and Passover by again stressing the importance of social distancing and that Kentuckians, while doing a good job of it, could improve.

"Let's make sure we do even better than last weekend," Beshear said.

Beshear said he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence who said how effective the measures taken in Kentucky have been.

As effective as those measures have been, Beshear warned that "We are nowhere near out of the woods when you look at today."

The governor ordered Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park to be closed due to crowds that were gathering there.

Josh Benton, with the Workforce Development Cabinet said the

average daily unemployment insurance claims were close to 14,000. He said the average calls for claims per day before March 16 were 1,342 and after soared to 83,416.

Chief of Staff LaTasha Buckner discussed changes to workers' compensation for those considered on the front lines. The executive order allows for temporary total disability payments to workers at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure who might have to be quarantined: childcare, grocery, postal service, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy workers, rape crisis centers, active national guard, military, corrections officers and social workers. Buckner said first responders and health care workers were already in that category.

The governor confirmed 134 new cases for a new revised total of 1,452 infected with the virus. He said there were 6 new deaths bringing that total to 77.

Beshear said the trends with that amount of cases are slower than other places.