Gov. Beshear confirms 163 total COVID-19 cases; all non-life-sustaining business to close Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear provided his daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said there were 163 cases, 39 new cases since Monday including two in Muhlenberg County and one in Warren County. He said there were no deaths.

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said there were two new cases in Simpson County as well, bringing their total to three.

Beshear said there were people still not following the social distancing guidelines. He said person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a "coronavirus party."

The governor also ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic by 8 p.m. Thursday. A detailed list will be released Wednesday.

Beshear called for groups that could provide meals to help out in Trigg, Graves, Mason, Taylor, Lawrence, and Christian Counties.