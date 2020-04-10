Gov. Beshear confirms 1,693 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 90 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Friday afternoon.

"We know that the weeks and months ahead are going to be difficult, but we know we are going to get through this together," said Beshear.

Beshear made a promise to Kentuckians frustrated with the difficulties experienced with the unemployment claims process. "We promise that we will get to you, we will make it right."

The governor confirmed 242 new COVID-19 cases Friday bringing the total to 1,693. He said there were 11 new deaths bringing that total to 90.

Beshear broke down several other numbers starting with 24,288 people confirmed tested for COVID-19. He said there have been 459 people hospitalized since the outbreak began with 271 currently in the hospital. Beshear said there were currently 105 in the ICU. He said to date there have been 464 recoveries.

The governor said they were taking a new step where anyone caught in a mass gathering will have their license plates recorded, and names and addresses will be given to their local health department which will then deliver a 14-day quarantine order to those people.