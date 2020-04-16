Gov. Beshear confirms 2,429 COVID-19 cases; 129 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear talked about expanding the partnership with other states on how they are going to open the economy. The agreement is with Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Beshear said it will ultimately be up to each individual state on when to open the economy. He said they will do it in a way that makes sure the steps taken have a bigger reward because they are done in conjunction with neighboring states.

Beshear said the partnership with Kroger to perform testing saw the best day yet, with the Frankfort location performing 202 tests and the Kenton County location performing 227 tests. He announced four more sites beginning April 21 through 23 in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville. The tests will be performed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and is open to all counties surrounding the testing locations.

Beshear announced that there would be non-congregate sheltering for people able to provide themselves "self-care" who are in need of isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Lake Barkley State Park and Lake Cumberland State Park. He said medical staff would be present for monitoring and medical emergencies.

Beshear said there were 159 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 2,429. One of the new cases is a 10-month-old baby in Lincoln County.

He said there were 7 additional deaths which brings the total to 129. One of the deaths was a 78-year-old woman in Adair County. The governor said there were 956 recoveries.