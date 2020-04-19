Gov. Beshear confirms highest single day increase of COVID-19 cases Sunday

Gov. Beshear gave a COVID-19 update in his daily briefing Sunday in Frankfort.

Beshear confirmed the second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. He confirmed 273 new cases in Kentucky Sunday bringing the total to 2,960.

32,319 people have been tested so far in Kentucky. Beshear confirmed 1,011 Kentuckians have been hospitalized. There are currently 265 in the hospital with 149 in the ICU. 1,122 people have recovered from the virus in Kentucky. While the percentage of those recovered us currently under 50%, Gov. Beshear says you have to remember it takes at least 14 days to be rid of the virus.

Four new deaths were confirmed in Kentucky Sunday bringing the total to 148 overall. Those people include a include a 85-year-old female from Jackson County, a 61-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 94-year-old female from Hopkins County, and a 93-year-old female form Graves County.

In terms of long-term care facilities, 33 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus, and four more people have died related to COVID-19. The data comes from 46 long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

The cases per county are as follows:

Adair: 6

Boone: 6

Bourbon: 1

Bullitt: 2

Butler: 10

Campbell: 1

Clay: 1

Cumberland: 1

Daviess: 17

Fayette: 4

Fulton: 1

Grayson: 1

Graves: 9

Henderson: 5

Hopkins: 2

Jackson: 8

Jefferson: 129

Kenton: 21

Knox: 1

Lewis: 1

McCracken:

McCreary: 1

McClean: 1

Muhlenberg: 17

Ohio: 5

Russell: 3

Spencer: 1

Warren: 8

Woodford: 1

Beshear says they are working to confirm the Counties of the 9 other positive cases.

The four new drive-up testing locations, Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset, and Pikeville will begin testing on Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear urged people to sign up. He hopes to get 1,000 tests done in each of the locations over the four testing days. The new testing locations for the upcoming weeks will be announced Wednesday.

“We need people in those areas, in the general geographic areas to sign up,” the Governor said. “The sites want to do more than 300 tests per day. I want to make sure we do every single one of those tests each day. Now, we have more than 300 in each of the regions that fall into those that are eligible. We need you to go ahead and start signing up.”

Those seeking to obtain a test can get location and registration details at KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING.KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING.

Beshear discussed the benchmarks in order to begin reopening the economy. He reiterated the details about newly announced benchmarks that the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state’s economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus.

The Governor said the state’s seven benchmarks – which reflect guidance from the White House – would determine the phases for reopening parts of the economy.

Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage:

14 days of decreasing cases

Increased testing capacity and contact tracing

Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability

Ability to protect at-risk populations

Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings

Preparedness for possible future spike

Status of vaccine and treatment

Gov. Beshear also offered an update on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 patients and victims, which unfortunately highlights existing disparities in health and health care access.

The Governor said with about 76% of the known cases accounted for, 77.71% of Kentuckians who tested positive were Caucasian, 13.13% were African-American, 5.36% were multiracial, 3.75% were Asian and 0.05% were Native American or Alaskan Native.

The Governor also said with about 71% of the known cases accounted for, 92.61% of people who tested positive were non-Hispanic and 7.39% were Hispanic.

On fatalities attributed to the coronavirus, with about 81% of the known cases accounted for, Kentucky deaths are about 77.5% Caucasian, 21.67% African-American and 0.83% Asian.

On fatalities attributed to the coronavirus, with about 80% of the known cases accounted for, Kentucky deaths are about 99.15% non-Hispanic and 0.85% Hispanic.