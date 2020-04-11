Gov. Beshear confirms 185 new cases in Kentucky Saturday

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday.

The governor confirmed 185 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the total to 1,840. He said there were 4 new deaths bringing that total to 94.

"Let's make sure we light our houses, our workplace, whatever we can -green," Beshear said.

Beshear says 3 new cases have been confirmed at Green River Correctional Complex.

Gov. Andy Beshear has taken a new step against mass gatherings. He said Friday that anyone attending in-person gatherings will be ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to order people into quarantine if they attend in-person religious gatherings. They say it unfairly singles out religious services. Cameron on Saturday called Beshear's action “arbitrary.”

Gov. Beshear answered a question regarding Cameron's comments about his mass gatherings order.

"To our knowledge, 99.89 percent of all churches and all synagogues and all mosques have chosen to do to the right thing, they are making the sacrifice," Beshear said. "I'm just doing my best to save lives. I would give up being politically popular to save lives. I know there are folks out there that might disagree with it, but they don't have to read aloud the deaths everyday."

