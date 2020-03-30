Beshear gives executive order prohibiting out of state travel

Gov. Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday afternoon.

The governor confirmed 42 new cases one being in Christian and one being in Warren for a total of 480 cases. He also confirmed two more deaths, one being a 90-year-old woman from Simpson. Both had underlying health issues. Beshear said two cases were from a northern Kentucky nursing home.

He estimated the total number of tests given were between 15,000 and 21,000.

Beshear stressed once again the next couple of weeks are critical in the fight against the virus.

Beshear issued an executive order prohibiting travel to other states. The exceptions were if travel was required for a job, if you live on the border and need medicines, groceries, or healthcare,if you care for a loved one in another state or if you have a court date that requires travel.

The governor said if a person was out of state and returned they would need to quarantine for 14 days.

Part of the good news the governor delivered included the one-year-old from Fayette County is now home and doing well.

The governor introduced a graphic with ten steps to follow. The steps are:

-Stay Healthy at Home

-Avoid Crowds and Gatherings

-Practice Social Distancing

-Know When to Seek Care

-KYCOVID19.KY.GOV

-Wash Hands and Surfaces

-Apply for Benefits

-Prioritize Mental Health

-Do Not Travel

-Report Non-Compliance

Beshear said people living today have advantages that past generations did not as far a today's technological advances.