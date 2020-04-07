Beshear: 1,149 total coronavirus cases; 65 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.

In his normal positive news from around the state Beshear mentioned the Warren County Justice Center for honoring victims of the virus.

The Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, home of Chief Justice Minton, honors the Kentucky victims of #COVID19.#TeamKentucky #HealthyatHome pic.twitter.com/i3r1tw3O8W — Kentucky Courts (@kentuckycourts) April 7, 2020

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes was presented in a video where he said Kentuckians should limit travel to necessities. He said citizens have to take social distancing directives seriously.

The administration is actively adding and training staff to handle unemployment requests. While there are usually 12 people to handle calls, they are hiring up to 1,200 people to handle unemployment requests and will hire more if needed.

Beshear said he knew it was taking too long for unemployment benefits, but he hoped people could see they were trying hard to provide for everyone who needs it.

The governor stressed this is an absolutely critical time to flatten the curve of virus spread. "Let's commit ourselves to doing even better," said Beshear.

Beshear said he was concerned about where cases were showing up. He said there were 55 cases across 21 nursing home facilities, with 22 staff members being infected and 11 deaths.

Green River Correctional Complex was mentioned next with 14 total cases comprised of nine inmates and five staff.

The third location he was concerned about was Western State Hospital. The facility had 13 cases with nine being patients and four staff.

Beshear thanked "99.99 percent" of faith leaders in Kentucky for their sacrifice.

The governor said there were 147 new cases in the state bringing the total to 1,149. Beshear said that it was the highest daily number reported so far, but that the three day trend was lower than the previous three day trend.

He said there were 7 new deaths which brings that total to 65. The ages ranged from 42 to 94.

Beshear asked once again to light houses green in honor of the fallen Kentuckians.