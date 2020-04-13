Gov. Beshear issues line-item vetoes of budget bills

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear line-item vetoed parts of budget bills passed by the Kentucky General Assembly to ensure he has the flexibility to continue Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Beshear’s office issued the following statement on the vetoes:

“Governor Beshear made several line-item vetoes in the budget. There were no vetoes of specific appropriations, only to language that would limit his flexibility during this unprecedented time to respond decisively in battling the coronavirus or that would hamper the normal activities of state government.”

Gov. Beshear said all Kentuckians are making sacrifices in response to COVID-19 including the education-first budget he proposed in January that would have given teachers a $2,000 raise and increased per pupil spending.

“Right now and in the coming weeks and months we need everyone to continue making sacrifices and doing their part as a member of Team Kentucky to fight the coronavirus to limit the spread and save thousands of fellow Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said.

Click a bill to see the vetoes: HB351 HB352 HB353 HB354 HB356

