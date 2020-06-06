Gov. Beshear provides update on fight against COVID-19

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on case information and reminded Kentuckians to follow public health guidance this weekend during the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Yesterday, Gov. Beshear spoke at the March on Frankfort hosted by For the People Coalition.

“Today, you are leading and I am listening,” said Gov. Beshear. “I will earn your faith, and we will work together. Change is possible. You’re demanding it. And I’m going to work with you to make that happen.”

Beshear said there were at least 11,287 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. There were 319 newly confirmed cases Saturday, 65% of which are from Jefferson County. There were 6,640 new tests today.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 470 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 73-year-old man from Clay County, 73- and 90-year old men from Jefferson County and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County.

“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”

At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

This week, the Governor consistently reminded Kentuckians that the novel coronavirus is still in our midst and we need to take precautions to prevent its spread. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food and individually wrapping plates.

To see the state’s full reopening schedule and industry-specific guidance, including updates announced this week, visit healthyatwork.ky.gov.