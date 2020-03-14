Gov. Beshear reduces on-site staffing for state employees

Gov. Beshear said on Friday, that his administration had issued guidance to state agencies to allow telecommuting where possible, to decrease on-site staffing by up to 50 percent to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, reduce the risk of exposure and protect all Kentuckians, including our hardworking state employees while continuing to provide the necessary services to the people of Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Whether it is Kentuckians in our schools, nursing homes or state offices, we are working tirelessly to protect them and their families.”

Friday, the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet issued a memo with guidance to constitutional officers, cabinet secretaries, agency heads and human resource administrators to reduce on-site staffing up to 50% during the state of emergency for employees with duties that can be performed remotely.

For those jobs that cannot be performed remotely, the personnel department encouraged agency leaders to equip unused office space to ensure the space was adequate to achieve social distancing.

State agencies are to begin reducing staff on Monday, March 16, but no later than March 20.

