Gov. Beshear rejects judge executive's proposal for county to reopen on different plan

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes made a detailed proposal outlining his idea for re-opening the county apart from the state. However, Governor Beshear has rejected the proposal.

"Basically the governor's answer in our phone conversation today was that the state would open up as a whole and not by local counties or regions," explained Barnes. "I think the governor is doing what he thinks is very best, and I'm not going to try to find any fault in what the governor is doing, i just personally feel that we should be able to make some decisions locally as we move towards a reopening."

Simpson County has had 26 cases of COVID-19. Barnes says 15 of those cases came from March.

"Which makes the entire month of April less than the month of March and we didn't get a report until March the 22nd," said Barnes.

In the detailed proposal, Barnes outlined the opening of non-essential businesses, restaurants, drive-in theaters, and others, and had phases and goals within the plan.

"Especially the border counties like Logan, us, Simpson County and Allen County we're in a lot different situation than some of the counties in South Central Kentucky region," said Barnes.

With cases varying by counties and regions, Barnes believes the formula for re-opening shouldn't be a one size fits all

"What might be happening in one side of the state may not be happening in the same degree as another part of the state," said Barnes.

Although his proposal was rejected for now, Barnes says continuing to practice social distancing is key.

"Regardless if we're able to open on the time-frame that I would envision which right now seems a little unlikely, or that we open on the time-frame of the governor statewide, I think the social distancing standards and all of that are still going to be a big part of opening," said Barnes.

Meanwhile, Barnes does have a request out to the Attorney General to see whether he would have the ability to make a re-opening plan locally.

During Gov. Behsear's daily press conference, he answered a question from 13 News about his concerns on reopening county by county.

"This virus doesn't care about county lines," Gov. Beshear said during Monday's press conference. "Just because you have fewer cases, doesn't mean there aren't asymptomatic people walking around. And the most any other state has done is to consider doing this regionally, but remember that happens certain counties get left out. We can do this all together just like we have been doing."

