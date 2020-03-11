Beshear: No new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, saying it was a bit of good news.

Beshear said there are zero new cases in Kentucky.

The governor said there were 11 cases tested, 10 came back negative, and 1 was inconclusive.

The number of cases remains at 8 across the state, and he said those cases are stable.

Beshear said "We are ready for this, we can take this on as a state."

Beshear has urged churches across the state to cancel worship services to help prevent spread of the new coronavirus. Eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky with patients ranging in age from 27 to 69.

For more information click here.