Gov. Beshear signs executive order to end work requirements for Medicaid

According to WKYT, Governor Andy Beshear is ending the Medicaid waiver program started under former Governor Matt Bevin.

Beshear and his administration notified the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, ending the project that required Kentuckians to meet certain work or volunteer requirements to have health care coverage.

The Government Accountability Office has provided that the waiver project would cost Kentucky an estimated $271.6 million in 2019 and 2020 to implement.

Beshear has called health care a "basic human right." He also said he would fight for mandatory coverage of preexisting conditions.

“Health care is a basic human right, and every Kentucky family deserves to see a doctor and receive treatment when they are sick,” Beshear said.

In March 2019 – before Kentucky’s waiver project became effective – the same federal court again struck down the waiver project, and at the same time, struck down similar work requirements in Arkansas.