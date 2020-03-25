Gov. Beshear issues executive order closing all non-life-sustaining businesses

“With the rise in cases and knowing that these next probably two weeks are going to be some of the most important, we are going to take the next step; so effective Thursday at 8 p.m. we are going to be asking all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person traffic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Even for those who are going to be excepted under this order, we are going to mandate that type of social distance that we have to see out there to protect our people.”

Gov. Beshear released the executive order Wednesday to give businesses more guidance. He said many businesses provide life-sustaining services and will be allowed to stay open, even though they must maintain social distancing.

The businesses that can stay open include: grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services, and those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector.

The governor said most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home.

As he said previously, restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and even carry out if they follow guidelines on social distancing.

You can view the full executive order here

Executive Order 2020 257 Healthy at Home by WBKO on Scribd