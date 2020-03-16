Gov. Beshear to close all bars and restaurants

In Governor Andy Beshear's update on March 16, he announced he will be signing an executive order to close all restaurants and bars for in-person service.

There will be exceptions put into place that will allow take-out, delivery, and drive-thrus to remain open.

According to Beshear, they are at a point now where this is a step they have to take but he said the government is going to do everything they can to help with the financial impact.

Beshear also announced he is planning to waive the waiting period for unemployment for people that have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. He will also waive work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.

Starting Tuesday, they are going to close the state capital to non-essential personnel.

Beshear said this is a step where they are modeling what they are asking others to do.

There are also two state government officials currently in self-isolation. Both of them are feeling fine this is just a precaution.