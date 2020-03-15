Gov. Beshear working to protect Kentuckians and reduce the spread of COVID-19

A total of 18 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky on Saturday.

Beshear had announced at his 4 PM update that there were 31 tests still awaiting results. By 6 PM it was announced that two of those tests were positive and there were 15 tests from across the state that were negative.

The two additional positive tests come from Fayette county and were expected and related to an existing case.

Although the first coronavirus patient from the state of Kentucky has recovered Beshear still plans to take aggressive action to protect Kentuckians.

This aggressive action includes recommending that childcare centers prepare plans so they could close within 72 hours if it were to become necessary.

18 positive #COVID19 cases; Childcare centers to prepare for closure; Hospitals to cease elective procedures https://t.co/pAX6tdK6kV pic.twitter.com/aRd6L6v8x5 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 15, 2020

“While children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus and we must do everything we can to reduce its spread and protect our most vulnerable, including our senior citizens,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to get through this as one team – Team Kentucky. We must remain calm and take care of each other by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and sharing. We have heard about a new mom who cannot get formula for her new baby, we need everyone to be a good teammate and practice sharing.”

Governor Beshear also added that hospitals should end elective procedures by Wednesday.

“We’re going to rely a lot on their judgment for what is elective,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need all the capacity we can to deal with the cases that we believe we are going to see. We are going to work with them to give them the flexibility to repurpose a lot of their staff.”

Beshear also announced that one person who had tested positive at U of L

had left against medical advice and returned to his home in Nelson county.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department asked him to self-quarantine but he refused to do so.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is currently working with the local county attorney and county judge to obtain an order to force him to quarantine in his home.

As of 6 PM on March 14 this is the state's current COVID-19 patient information:

1. Harrison, F, 27, out of hospital and fully recovered

2. Fayette, M, 40

3. Jefferson, M, 69

4. Harrison, F, 67

5. Harrison, M, 68

6. Fayette, M, 46

7. Harrison, F, 54

8. Harrison, M, 60

9. Harrison, M, 51

10. Fayette, F, 31

11. Jefferson (could be a repeat test)

12. Bourbon, M, 66

13. Jefferson, F, 68

14. Jefferson, F, 80

15. Nelson, M, 53

16. Montgomery, M, 56

17. Fayette

18. Fayette