Gov. Bevin, KSP To Announce New Sexual Assault Case Technology

Wednesday morning Governor Matt Bevin and Kentucky State Police will make an announcement on the release of Kentucky's sexual assault case technology.

In a tweet KSP says the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. ET on Facebook live from Frankfort.

Governor Matt Bevin, KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders, and Justice Secretary John Tilley are said to be present.

According to Governor Bevin, Kentucky will be the first state in the nation to use a DNA technology tool developed for the testing of sexual assault evidence kits that can lead to identification of suspects within hours.