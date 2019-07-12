Gov. Bevin and lawmakers propose legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities

Friday, Gov. Matt Bevin joined state lawmakers, members of the Lexington Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Homeland Security officials in Lexington to call for passage of legislation that prohibits local governments from enacting “sanctuary” policies.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll and Rep. John Blanton, prohibits local governments from enacting “sanctuary” policies that prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Irresponsible and legally questionable ‘sanctuary’ policies handcuff our law enforcement personnel and pose a significant risk to public safety,” said Gov. Bevin. “Communication and collaboration among federal, state and local police is essential. We must never allow petty politics to jeopardize the safety of our law enforcement personnel or the tools they need to serve and protect our communities.”

A release from Gov. Bevin's office stated the the proposed legislation would:

- Clarify state law regarding “sanctuary” policies by providing a precise definition of what exactly a “sanctuary” policy is,

- Prohibit “sanctuary” policies in Kentucky and encourages federal-state-local law enforcement collaboration, and

- Grant the Commonwealth the authority to enforce these provisions.

If passed, Kentucky would join other anti-sanctuary states including: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.