Gov. Bevin announces special session for pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Matt Bevin announced Monday that he will convene the Kentucky General Assembly into special session this Friday to pass a quasi-agency
and university pension relief bill.
The governor's office says the bill has been "thoroughly vetted and improved with input from legislators" and that "it is the only fiscally responsible plan that provides our regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies with a path to a sustainable future."
A proclamation will be issued later this week.