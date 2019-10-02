Gov. Bevin reminds KY students about 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' on Oct. 4

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - This Thursday is Bring Your Bible to School Day, and Gov. Matt Bevin took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind students.

Bevin said in the video that he wanted to encourage all students in Kentucky not to just bring their bible, but to read it.

In 2017, House Bill 128 passed requiring the state Board of Education to write regulations governing Bible literacy classes in public schools.

 