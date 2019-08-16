Gov. Matt Bevin announces $300k grant for city of Glasgow

Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin, visited south central Kentucky on Friday.

Bevin made a stop in Bowling Green before making a special announcement in the city of Glasgow.

Bevin announced a hefty discretionary fund for Glasgow, awarding the city a little over $300k. The money will be used for making vital road and resurfacing repairs that will correct existing cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures.

"We ask mayors we ask fiscal court members, tell us if you had some discretionary dollars how would you spend them? We look at these applications, we look at things like safety and return on investment. And this city when they knew that they had a shot at them gave us a very detailed very specific application this is how we ended up with $304,081," said Bevin.

The roads to be resurfaced provide key access to a mix of 175 residences, retail stores, churches, agricultural businesses, and government offices.

The city of Glasgow says they're happy to make much needed improvements that will not only impact the community but also tourism.

"Anytime that the city of glasgow is able to improve on our infrastructure, add special things get to do more than we planned on in a years time it's great for our citizens," said Department of Public Works for the City of Glasgow, April Russell.

The Glasgow City Council is responsible for administering the work and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will reimburse the city for the projects.

