Gov. Matt Bevin requests recanvass

Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign asking for recanvass of vote totals that show him losing reelection bid.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes received the written recanvass request from Governor Matt Bevin. The request seeks a recanvass of all precincts in all Kentucky counties. Unofficial vote totals currently show Bevin with a 5,189-vote deficit to his opponent, Andy Beshear.

Grimes is forwarding the request to the State Board of Elections and reminding them of the recanvass procedures.

“Integrity in our elections processes is crucial, and Kentuckians deserve to know that their votes are properly counted and tabulated," said Grimes.

Bevin Campaign Manager Davis Paine issued the following statement:

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”

A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, November 14th at 9 a.m.to conduct the recanvass. Immediately upon completion of the recanvass, the county boards of elections will file their recanvass reports with the Secretary of State.

Democrat Andy Beshear said Wednesday he's confident in the outcome of the election and is starting his transition to move into the governor's office. Beshear is Kentucky's attorney general.

Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he has not heard from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has not conceded.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said the hard-fought campaign ended Tuesday night and that it's time to move forward with a smooth transition.

He appointed his top deputy in the attorney general's office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team. He said the budget he submits to lawmakers early next year will focus on education, health care and infrastructure.