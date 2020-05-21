Governor Beshear: 8,286 total positive cases of COVID-19; 386 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear opened his press conference by saying: "Kentucky restaurants can open in about seven hours."

Beshear said today's numbers continued to show a plateau of cases, but an elevated number of deaths.

Beshear reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 and after removing duplicates brought the statewide total to 8,286. He said there were 10 new deaths bringing the death toll to 386. The people who passed away included a two 56-year-old females from Warren, a 73-year-old female from Adair, a 72-year-old male from Simpson, a 93-year-old female from Jackson, a 69-year-old male from Jefferson, a 62-year-old male from Fayette, an 81-year-old male from Oldham, an 86-year-old female from Oldham, and a 78-year-old male from Jefferson.

The governor also reported 166,240 total tests given, 2041 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 475 currently, 886 ever in the ICU with 92 currently. He reported 3,008 people have recovered from the virus

Among the counties with new cases of the virus are 15 from Warren, nine from Grayson, seven from Logan, two from Hardin and Ohio, one from Adair, Allen, Butler, Edmonson, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Taylor Counties.

Auctions have been added to the list of openings for June 1, 2020. Horse shows can open on June 8, 2020. June 29, 2020 is the expected date for groups of 50 or less and bars to open.

In-home childcare providers can open on June 8, 2020. This includes providers who take care of ten children or less in a small, family atmosphere.

Larger providers can open on June 15. They ask providers stagger playground trips among groups, temperature and wellness checks for everyone on entry, eliminate center-wide family activities and field trips, and centralized pick-up and drop-off. They ask that there be ten or less children in a group, the groups stay together all day, and the staff also stay within those groups. Children under five are not required to wear a mask. Older children may wear masks as they are able. Adults are asked to wear masks in childcare centers.

Parents of children who would have been receiving free and reduced meals in schools will be provided additional benefits to help feed their children since they're missing meals at school. If you are already eligible for SNAP, Medicaid, or other programs through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the benefit will be added to your existing card. If you don't have a card and are in one of the eligible programs, one will be mailed to you. Families whose children get free and reduced meals or attend a school that has free and reduced meals for everyone are also eligible and can apply as of June 23, 2020. For more information log onto https://benefind.ky.gov or call 1-855-306-8959

