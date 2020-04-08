Gov. Beshear: Kentucky sees the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 to date

Grim news was delivered by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday during his daily press conference on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor delivered the highest number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date at 204.

Total confirmed cases in the state -1,346

New deaths - 8

Recovered cases - 339

Currently hospitalized - 205

Current ICU cases - 93

New confirmed cases of COVID-19

Warren - 2

Daviess - 21

Hardin - 3

Jefferson - 15

Adair - 2

Governor Beshear also signed a new Executive Order that has gone into effect today.

1. "Retail Restriction" - Only one person per household can go into a store at a time. No "family outings" at stores. The exception is if there is no one at home to care for a young child or if the adult that must do the shopping in charge of caring for another person with special needs and can't be left alone.

2. "No door to door solicitation" - Which leads to the "honey bee" effect where the virus can be spread from one person and then being passed to another.