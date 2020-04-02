Governor Beshear signs executive order regarding inmates and those serving in institutions

During his update on the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order which will result in the commutation of 186 individuals who have been screened for COVID-19.

These individuals were screened indicating they were vulnerable in catching the virus.

The inmates were serving sentences for Class C and D felonies, two low-level felonies.

Michael Brown, the Secretary of the Governor's Executive Cabinet, said the state identified the inmates through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The inmates will be screened for COVID-19 at the institution, and then sent to a home to be quarantined for two weeks.

Brown also stated the reason for the executive order is to protect the inmates, and the men and women serving as correction officers and other positions.

If the inmates do not follow the guidelines while quarantined, the rest of their sentences will be reimposed.

Brown also stated the state has identified 743 inmates who are within six months of completion of their sentence, who will also be released.

Lastly, Brown said the state has stepped up in sanitation efforts and imposed social distancing as much as possible in the institutions.