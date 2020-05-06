Governor Beshear's coronavirus update for Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

159 New cases of the coronavirus

5,934 Total confirmed cases

1,616 People ever hospitalized

351 Currently hospitalized

693 Ever in the ICU

190 Currently in ICU

2,125 People have recovered

78,603 People tested

Local county cases:

Jefferson Co. - 47

Warren Co. - 23

Muhlenberg Co. - 7

Hardin Co. - 3

Allen Co. - 3

Butler - Co.- 3

Grayson Co. - 3

Adair Co. - 1

Daviess Co. - 6

Hopkins Co. - 7

The governor answered questions from viewers in his press conference about returning to work and church.

Governor Beshear said the White House says "No" and the CDC says "No".

“My faith is very important to me and my family”, Governor Beshear said when answering a certain church group’s question about returning. He said to take time and hold virtual services and/or drive-thru services, whatever is needed to "protect your flock." The governor went on to say that when churches do reopen, they should make sure it doesn’t do harm to the congregation, and not to reopen before it is safe.