Monday afternoon Governor Matt Bevin will hold a ceremony signing House Bill 5.

House Bill 5 is sponsored by Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty, which bans an abortion based upon the gender, race or perceived disability of an unborn child.

Governor Matt Bevin will be joined by state legislators and pro-life advocacy groups to ceremonially sign HB 5, the Human Rights of the Unborn Child and Anti-Discrimination Act.