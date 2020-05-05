Governor removes EMS board member over social media post

Kentucky’s governor has removed a member of the state’s Emergency Medical Services board who is accused of posting a message criticizing the arrest of a woman who broke coronavirus quarantine orders.

Gov. Andy Beshear took Robbie Smither off the board in an April 30 executive order. The order states that Smither made a Facebook post on April 28 that “promoted violent action against law enforcement” and was sufficient cause for his removal.

News outlets report Smither suggested a woman arrested by police after breaking quarantine should've used “deadly force” against the officers. Smither has said his comments weren't meant to be “anti-law enforcement.”

