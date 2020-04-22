Governor seeks input on opening economy

Today, Governor Beshear announced detail on the Commonwealth's process through which the economy will begin to reopen.

Known as "Healthy at Work," the initiative is a two-phase approach that relies upon public health guidance and communication from businesses and associations.

Phase 1 is a state-readiness evaluation, during which the Kentucky Department for Public Health will determine whether Kentucky has met benchmarks based on the White House Guidelines for Reopening America.

Benchmarks for Reopening Economy

· 14 Days of Decreasing Cases

· Increased Testing Capacity on Contact Tracing

· PPE Availability

· Ability to Protect At-Risk Populations

· Ability to Social Distance & Follow CDC Guidelines

· Preparedness for Possible Future Spike

· Status of Vaccine & Treatment

Phase 2 is an individual business readiness evaluation, during which the Commonwealth will evaluate businesses’ ability to safely reopen. Businesses closed due to COVID-19 may begin submitting reopen proposals via an online reopen application. The team that will accept and evaluate applications is as follows:

La Tasha Buckner

Chief of Staff | Office of the Governor of Kentucky

Larry Hayes

Secretary | Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development

Jim Gray

Secretary | Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Larry R. Roberts

Secretary | Kentucky Labor Cabinet

The Governor stated that each business proposal is required to explain an ability to provide personal protective equipment to employees, adequate access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant, and minimal direct contact between employees and the public.

The Kentucky Association for Economic Development looks forward to engaging in a dialogue with the Governor on this issue and will provide all additional guidance for economic developers as it becomes available. Questions to the Phase 2 task force may be emailed to healthyatwork@ky.gov.

HEALTHY AT WORK IMPORTANT LINKS

Portal to Submit Reopen Proposal

White House Guideline

Governor’s 4/21 Press Conference