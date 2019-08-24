Grab The Umbrella, Rain Chances Are Going up

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Saturday kicked off the weekend with pleasant temperatures and lower dew points. As we head into Sunday we lose the sunshine and dry weather. Showers and thunderstorms roll in for the afternoon hours with some locally heavy rain so have the umbrella and rain boots ready. Good rain chances remain in play early next week before we dry out. Another shot of cooler, less humid air is showing up toward the end of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing

Low 63, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

High 80, Low 69, winds SE-6, G-18

MONDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 79, Low 69, winds S-10, G-20

