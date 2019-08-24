Grab The Umbrella, Rain Chances Are Going up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Saturday kicked off the weekend with pleasant temperatures and lower dew points. As we head into Sunday we lose the sunshine and dry weather. Showers and thunderstorms roll in for the afternoon hours with some locally heavy rain so have the umbrella and rain boots ready. Good rain chances remain in play early next week before we dry out. Another shot of cooler, less humid air is showing up toward the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing
Low 63, winds NE-7
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible
High 80, Low 69, winds SE-6, G-18
MONDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
High 79, Low 69, winds S-10, G-20
