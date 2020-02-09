Grab The Umbrella To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Sunday was nice in warm as we climbed back into the 60's but clouds started to build in ahead of our next system which is moving in tonight. Rain to our west moves in overnight and into Monday starting your week off on a soggy note. We stay mild next week, but several rain chances are on the board. The first system arrives late tonight into Monday morning. Another system moves in with more rain late Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free.

TONIGHT: Rain Moving In

Low 50, winds S-20-30

MONDAY: Rain Likely Especially in the Morning

High 53, Low 41, winds S-11

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible

High 49, Low 38, winds NW-8

