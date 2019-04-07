Grab The Umbrella To Start Your Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 7, 2019

Though the rain and few thunderstorms put a damper on outdoor activities for Sunday, we were able to make it through the day without any severe weather. However, do not put away the umbrella just yet. Showers and thunderstorms roll in in the predawn hours and stick around till noon. We start to dry out into late Monday and will stay dry into midweek with highs back in the mid to upper 70's. We keep rain chances out of the forecast until late Thursday.

TONIGHT: Showers and Thunderstorms Develop

Low 61, winds SW-7

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Early, Drying Out Late

High 73, Low 53, winds NW-5

MONDAY: Clouds Break Away, Mostly Sunny

High 76, Low 49, winds N-8

