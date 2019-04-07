Grab The Umbrella To Start Your Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, April 7, 2019
Though the rain and few thunderstorms put a damper on outdoor activities for Sunday, we were able to make it through the day without any severe weather. However, do not put away the umbrella just yet. Showers and thunderstorms roll in in the predawn hours and stick around till noon. We start to dry out into late Monday and will stay dry into midweek with highs back in the mid to upper 70's. We keep rain chances out of the forecast until late Thursday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Showers and Thunderstorms Develop
Low 61, winds SW-7
MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Early, Drying Out Late
High 73, Low 53, winds NW-5
MONDAY: Clouds Break Away, Mostly Sunny
High 76, Low 49, winds N-8
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams