Gradual Clearing, but Cooler Monday

Monday, April 13, 2020

********WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT TILL 1PM CDT MONDAY***********

Overnight rains will gradually clear early this morning leaving us with cloudy skies for the first half of Monday. Some sunshine is expected however, later in the day, but much cooler conditions will persist to start the week with highs in the mid 50s. Other than a small rain chance late Tuesday, most of the week should remain dry, but cool. Expect daytime highs in the mid 50s through midweek with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Conditions become more seasonable by Friday!

MONDAY: Gradual Clearing, Cooler

High 60 (midnight) falling to mid 50's afternoon. winds NW-11

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Cold

Low 38, winds N-6

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool

High 51, Low 32, winds NW-11

